She’s Livid That Her Sister Hijacked Her Wedding Reception And Made A Pregnancy Announcement, Even Though She Told Her Not To

This 30-year-old woman has a younger sister named Lucy, who’s 27 and considered the “golden child” in their family. According to her, Lucy is beautiful, smart, and constantly the center of attention – no matter the occasion.

“I always felt like I was living in her shadow, but I’ve never said anything because, well, she’s my sister, and I love her,” she said.

However, after she got engaged, she was excited to finally have one day – her wedding – be all about her, with no one overshadowing her or her partner.

Unfortunately, though, even that didn’t go as planned because when she tied the knot just last weekend, her sister Lucy stole the spotlight once again with a huge announcement.

For some context, just a couple of months ago, she found out that Lucy was pregnant, and she was genuinely happy for her sister. But, only one week before her big day, Lucy called her and thought it would be an “amazing” idea to announce the pregnancy during her reception.

Apparently, her sister felt that would be the perfect place to “surprise” all of their family members with the news – saying it would be “such a special moment for everyone.”

She was totally taken aback by Lucy’s idea and firmly told her she wasn’t on board with it.

“I had spent months planning this day, and I wanted it to be about my husband and me, not a pregnancy announcement,” she reasoned.

Her sister wound up accusing her of being selfish and overreacting. Nonetheless, she stood her ground, flat-out told Lucy no, and thought that was the end of the issue.

