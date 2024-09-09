She’s Only Been Married For A Few Months Now, But She’s Really Unhappy And Feels Like Her Husband Is Controlling Her Financially

This woman and her husband have been together for six years now, and they’ve always been incredibly happy.

According to her, they led a normal life. She and her husband have a blended family since they both have a few children, but things were “amazingly good.”

Yet, once they finally tied the knot around nine months ago, their relationship steadily went downhill.

It all began when she lost her full-time income about five months ago, and her husband told her to take a month off from work in order to recoup. She did, and literally, one month later, she found a new job that paid even better.

At that point, she and her husband made their first joint bank account. But unfortunately, her newfound position wasn’t as great as her old one.

She was suddenly required to adhere to a nine-to-five schedule every day; meanwhile, her old job allowed her to work 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., so she could still handle the kids’ school pick-ups and drop-offs.

“Before accepting the position, we sat down and figured out what it would look like. I would do every drop-off, and we’d share pick-ups,” she recalled.

“Everything seemed to be organized and agreed upon.”

Well, after only four weeks, her husband claimed that he hated their new arrangement and didn’t want to do it anymore – especially since he earned double her hourly wage. He believed that he should be the one working, not her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.