She’s Sick Of Funding Her Little Brother’s Lavish Lifestyle Since He Was Spoiled By Their Parents For Years And Still Cannot Support Himself

While this 31-year-old woman was growing up, her family wasn’t exactly poor, but they definitely were not wealthy, either. So, she has worked extremely hard to support herself and start her own life.

But, even though her parents were frugal when it came to helping her out financially, they treated her little brother – who is now 25 – much differently. Apparently, they utterly spoiled him, giving her brother whatever he wanted with “no questions asked.”

She, on the other hand, had to earn everything by herself. At 16 years old, she got her first job and funded most of her own needs throughout both high school and college.

“Now, after years of hard work, I’m finally in a good place financially. I have a stable job, a nice home, and some savings to fall back on. It’s taken a lot to get here, and I’m proud of it,” she said.

Yet, despite receiving help from their parents, her brother is in a completely different boat – mainly because he was never forced to do anything by himself.

For instance, her parents would provide him with anything from expensive vacations to fancy gadgets. Plus, they paid for his tuition at a prestigious university, and he still wound up dropping out because he claimed he simply didn’t like it.

This has left her brother living at home at 25 years old, unable to afford the lavish lifestyle that he’s become accustomed to by himself.

Her parents also aren’t able to continue financing her brother’s way of life since they’ve recently begun to struggle financially.

“They’ve spent so much on my brother over the years that they’re having a hard time keeping up with his demands,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.