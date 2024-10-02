He Snooped Through His Wife’s Phone And Caught Her Lying About Meeting Up With A Former Male Coworker Three Days After Their Wedding, But He Doesn’t Know If He Should Confront Her

Over the past couple of months, this man started to think that his wife was acting a bit suspicious.

It all began with her often texting a former male coworker, supposedly about “drama” at her previous office. He found it weird that she’d stayed in such close contact with the guy, especially because the pair continued to talk practically every day.

“Her coworker used to give her a ride to work from the train station a few times each week as he lived nearby,” he recalled.

So, a few weeks ago, his curiosity got the best of him, and he decided to snoop through his wife’s phone. He also found one specific message in which the guy asked when she finished up work on Tuesdays.

Afterward, his wife and her former coworker planned to meet up. The worst part was that their meeting was set for just three days after their wedding!

This, of course, made him even more worried, which is why he decided to use a Google Maps feature to track where his wife went.

Then, he played it cool, and a day before his wife and her former coworker were supposed to meet, she claimed that she was going to have “a late meeting at work.” Additionally, she asked if he’d be able to take her daughter to an activity after school.

He went along with it, and the day after his wife’s so-called “late meeting,” he checked her phone again while she was in the shower. Spoiler alert: she did not stay late at work that night.

Instead, his wife took a train to a town near where she used to work and spent a few hours there. That same town also happens to be where her former coworker lives.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.