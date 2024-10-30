Her Husband Keeps Blaming Her For Their Baby’s Death And Using His Grief As A Free Pass To Cheat, But She’s Still Not Sure If She Should Walk Away

Two years ago, this woman and her husband tragically lost their 8-month-old son due to pneumonia.

“I was devastated, and the guilt and pain have never left me,” she said.

At the time, she did everything she could for her baby. She took him to all of his appointments, gave him medication, and followed every single one of his doctor’s orders. Yet, he still ended up passing away.

Following the heartbreaking loss, she thought she and her husband would be able to grieve together.

“But instead, he has spent these two years blaming me, constantly reminding me that a ‘better mother’ wouldn’t have let this happen,” she revealed.

Her husband has become a cold and cruel person since their son’s death, and according to her, he treats her like an animal. He disrespects and degrades her, and whenever he can, he brings up their son’s passing to paint her as a failure.

On top of that, her husband has supposedly used his grief as a “free pass” to cheat on her, and he expects her to simply accept that.

So, a couple of months ago, she was at the mall when she actually spotted her husband with another woman. The pair were walking and laughing, and her husband genuinely looked happy.

She, on the other hand, was understandably upset, and she decided to confront her husband and the woman right then and there. She’d hoped her husband would feel at least a bit shameful.

