Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Sharpen Scissors Using Common Items You Already Have Around Your House

If you’ve noticed that your scissors have lost their sharp edge, it might be time to give them a little tune-up! Perhaps it’s been taking you more time to cut things, or you’re no longer getting crisp, clean cuts.

Like most common household tools, scissors will become worn out over all the years of cutting and slicing. They are pretty inexpensive, so you could just throw away the old pair and replace them.

But if you’re trying to be more sustainable, there are ways to get your scissors back to their sharp, snippy selves. You can sharpen your scissors using objects you probably already have around the house. Here are five methods that will help you say goodbye to dull edges!

Aluminum Foil

Sharpening scissors with aluminum foil is quick, cheap, and simple. Cut a clean sheet of foil that is between eight and 12 inches long. Fold it lengthwise about five times to create a thick strip.

Then, take your scissors and cut through the strip a handful of times, using the entire length of the blade. Finally, wipe down the scissors with a cloth.

This method helps to polish the blade’s surface, removing whatever debris is hindering the effectiveness of your scissors.

Sandpaper

Sandpaper is designed to wear down surfaces and is readily available at home improvement stores. Its rough texture can restore the sharpness of your scissors.

