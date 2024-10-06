His Wife Admitted That She Married Him Because He Was A Logical Choice, And She Never Would’ve Tied The Knot Based On Love Alone

This man is currently married, but his 31-year-old wife is not a typical “girly girl.” Rather, she is an extremely practical person.

“I don’t know how to explain it other than she sees everything as a cost-benefit analysis and doesn’t seem to take much of her own preferences into account if she thinks something is objectively better,” he said.

It makes sense, given that his wife works as a senior data scientist and is great at her job. And he honestly loves her practically. He finds it refreshing to have discussions and debates with someone who makes choices based on ideal outcomes, not just feelings.

However, this past Saturday, he was disheartened to learn that his wife apparently applied this same way of thinking to their marriage, letting logic guide their relationship instead of simply love.

It all began when he randomly decided to ask why his wife had married him, and he expected her to talk about how much she loved him. Yet, she just replied, “Because you asked.”

He didn’t stop pressing, either, and inquired about what exactly made his wife say “yes” when he popped the question. At that point, she claimed she accepted his proposal since she “trusted his judgment.”

He was caught off guard by her response and wanted her to elaborate. This led his wife to admit that while she loved him, she didn’t think that was “enough” because she’d never tie the knot with someone based on love alone.

“She said that when she was younger, she loved an idiot who would have ruined her life if she married him, so she never dated him seriously. She says love and marriage are not the same thing,” he detailed.

Then, his wife started discussing how she always trusted him to make decisions that benefit them and their collective goals. She also stated that marriage was about trusting someone with your whole life and everything you’ve built within it.

