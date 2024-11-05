5 Of The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors Seeking A Loyal Companion

Are You Seeking A Loyal Companion?

It’s well-known that getting a dog isn’t a super easy undertaking. You will have to train the pup, invest in their healthcare, and cover associated costs for food, enrichment, and other accessories. Sometimes, you might even have to clean up messes.

However, older folks can still largely benefit from the companionship that furry friends bring, whether they live alone or have more free time during retirement.

Here Are 5 Of The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors

Selecting a dog that fits into your golden years lifestyle is key, and thankfully, there are a variety of breeds that are better suited for seniors.

Let’s discuss some pups that are mostly low maintenance, have lower exercise requirements, and pair perfectly with a more relaxed routine.

Maltese

These four-legged friends may be tiny, but they can bring a whole lot of love to your household. With an average weight of four to seven pounds, they are great lap dogs that love spending time with their owners.

Maltese pups will need to visit a professional groomer regularly to maintain their luscious white coats. But, aside from that, this breed is relatively easy to train, enjoys light walks, and can be easily transported. It even has a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

Shih Tzu

These dogs have a long, double coat and will need periodic grooming. However, their temperament is both spunky and loving.

This breed is affectionate, loves going on daily walks, and can be a bit stubborn from time to time. But they love attention and playing and are big cuddlers. So, by adding a Shih Tzu to your family, you can breathe new life into your household.

They typically only weigh between nine and 16 pounds, too, making them easy to handle for seniors.

Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise is known for its joyful and affectionate nature. Even better? This tiny dog, weighing about 12 to 18 pounds, is relatively easy to train and is considered low maintenance.

This breed’s fluffy and curly hair will require some regular grooming. Aside from that, though, these dogs make stellar pets, needing just moderate daily exercise and companionship from their owner.

Poodle

Poodles are one of the smartest breeds out there, making them an appealing choice for older pet parents. Plus, there are multiple sizes to choose from, including the toy poodle, miniature poodle, and standard poodle.

These intelligent pups are affectionate, loyal, and learn quickly. They’re able to adapt to all sorts of homes, so they are a top pick for seniors.

Due to their curly and dense coats, poodles should visit a professional groomer every one to two months.

Pug

Last but certainly not least is the pug. This breed can be excitable and enthusiastic, but it only needs to go on short walks. That’s why pugs can bring the best of both worlds into your home: a bit of sass and some unwavering affection.

Pugs match their owner’s energy level as well and love lounging in their owner’s lap when allowed. And with an average weight of 14 to 18 pounds, they are easy to handle.

Nonetheless, owners should be mindful of feeding their pug a healthy diet, as this breed is prone to becoming overweight. Obesity may also exacerbate brachycephalic syndrome, a condition that impacts dogs with short snouts and can result in breathing difficulties.