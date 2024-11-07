Bird-Sized Dinosaur Footprints Were Discovered In South Korea, Suggesting The Species Flapped Its Feathered Arms To Run Faster

In South Korea, a team of scientists uncovered fossil footprints of a bird-sized dinosaur from the early Cretaceous period. The discovery could add to scientific knowledge about the origin of flight.

The researchers were baffled by the fossil footprints, which indicated that the small dinosaur somehow took big, long strides.

“These tracks were a puzzle because their footprints are so tiny, but they’re so far apart,” said Thomas Holtz, a paleontologist.

Sometimes, dinosaurs left behind footprints as they traversed across muddy areas. In some cases, the prints became fossilized and were preserved, allowing modern researchers to find them.

They are known as trackways, which have helped scientists learn more about how ancient creatures walked and ran.

In a new study, the research team analyzed a trackway found at a dig site in the Jinju Formation, located in the southeastern part of South Korea.

The tracks were of particular interest because there was a large distance between the prints that ranged from approximately nine to 11 inches.

They were made roughly 106 million years ago by a dinosaur named Dromaeosauriformipes rarus. It was a two-toed, feathered raptor that was about the size of a modern sparrow.

After measuring the distance between the tracks and evaluating the size of the dinosaur’s leg muscles, the researchers found that the tiny dinosaur could not have run fast enough to leave prints so far apart without assistance from wings.

