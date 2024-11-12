Here’s How You Can Use AI To Help You Decide What You Should Make To Eat, Since Meal Prepping Is Such A Chore

Artificial intelligence seems to be invading everything nowadays, from scientific studies and social media feeds to marketing and other professional projects.

But have you ever considered using the power of AI to make one common, dreaded task much easier? I’m talking about meal planning.

Figuring out what ingredients to add to your grocery list and coming up with creative, delicious, and nutritious meal ideas that fit your whole family can be a draining chore week after week.

You may even have picky eaters in your household or people with food allergies that make it even tougher.

Enter the power of AI, which can synthesize any kind of information you feed it, including your schedule, preferences, and what’s already in your fridge, to compile a meal plan that’s specifically crafted for you.

How You Can Leverage AI To Take The Guesswork Out Of Meal Prep

Before your next supermarket trip, try sitting down with an AI platform. There’s plenty to choose from, such as the classic ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

Next, consider what your goal is. Do you want to come up with a meal plan that’s nutritious and tailored toward a specific health objective, like losing weight? Do you want to be able to cook each meal, whether it’s breakfast or dinner, in under 40 minutes? Or, perhaps you’d like to nail down recipes that are guaranteed to please your kids.

Regardless, keep your end goal in mind. It will come in handy later when you craft your “prompt” for the chatbot.

