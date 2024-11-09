Masculinity May Shorten Lifespans, As Men Who Feel Pressure To Appear Manly Are Less Likely To Seek Diagnosis And Treatment For Serious Health Conditions

Could the whole “tough guy” persona be taking a toll on men’s health? New research suggests that men who engage in traditionally masculine behaviors may actually have their lifespans cut short because they are much less likely to receive diagnoses and treatment for serious conditions.

The societal pressure to appear self-reliant and manly can lead to avoidance of medical care and pushing through pain and stress, which can impact heart health over time.

Researchers from the University of Chicago found that the pattern begins as early as adolescence and persists into adulthood, putting men at risk for cardiovascular issues.

In their new study, they tracked more than 4,000 American men from their teenage years to early adulthood, measuring their degree of male gender expressivity (MGE) and how it correlates to diagnoses and treatment for conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Men who exhibited higher levels of masculine behavior were much less likely to receive diagnoses for these conditions, even when medical tests showed proof of them.

Among men with high blood pressure, those with higher MGE scores were four percent less likely to receive a diagnosis of hypertension.

The disparity was even wider for diabetes. Men were 15 percent less likely to receive a diagnosis for diabetes if they had higher adolescent MGE scores, even when their blood sugar levels indicated they had the condition.

“When we talk about gender expression, we’re not looking for anything physiologic that could be affected by the Y chromosome,” said Nathaniel Glasser, the lead author of the study and a general internist and pediatrician at UChicago Medicine.

“We’re purely focused on self-reported behaviors, preferences, and beliefs, and how closely these reported behaviors and attitudes resemble those of same-gendered peers.”

