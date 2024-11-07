She Expects Her Ex To Keep Paying Child Support Even Though She Could Cover All Expenses Alone

This 47-year-old woman and her ex-husband, who’s 48, got divorced two years ago after they were married for two decades.

However, they’ve been forced to remain connected even after the split since they share two children: an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

Now, she currently works in finance and earns a salary that she calls “very comfortable.” That’s why she’s able to cover her expenses and the cost of caring for her kids easily.

Her ex-husband, on the other hand, has some financial struggles. According to her, that’s mainly due to a combination of being underemployed and making poor decisions when it came to his spending.

“His employment and substance use struggles were contributing factors in our divorce, and I supported him financially most of our 20-year marriage,” she revealed.

Anyway, following their divorce, she retained primary custody of their children, which was apparently at her ex’s request, and they followed a typical visitation schedule. He gets the kids one weeknight each week, as well as every other weekend.

As for child support, her ex-husband was ordered to pay a very small amount of money to her on a monthly basis.

“Equivalent to what someone making minimum wage would be responsible for,” she noted.

At the same time, she covers the rest of her children’s expenses, including their medical premiums.

