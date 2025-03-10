Her Ex-Husband Wants Her Back, But She Already Met A New Man

For three years, this woman was married to her ex-husband, and their marriage was quite complex. While they had some wonderful times together and went on to have their daughter, mainly, their relationship was taxing in an emotional sense.

Her ex flipped between hot and cold. He was temperamental. He wasn’t predictable. She felt as if she had to constantly walk on eggshells.

“I started feeling codependent like my emotions were tied to his ups and downs, and it drained me,” she explained.

Adding to this, she was living in her ex’s country without any help while being a stay-at-home mom. While her family did provide her with money and emotional support from far away, she felt lonely.

It took her a while to sit down and acknowledge that she was miserable, so although it was hard, she resolved to leave her ex since it was time to prioritize herself and her happiness.

Oh, and then she found out her ex was chatting with strange women online. She can’t categorize his behavior as an actual affair, but it did ruin the trust she had for him.

“Flirty conversations, emotional attention elsewhere—things that made me feel like I wasn’t enough,” she added.

“He always downplayed it, saying it meant nothing, but to me, it was a clear sign of where his priorities were. And that hurt.”

She has since moved back to her own country after splitting up with her ex, along with their daughter. Surprisingly, she met a new man, and this is a guy who makes her feel alive.

Their relationship is new and fresh, but he makes her feel peaceful, and that’s something her ex was not able to provide her during their time together.

“And now—out of nowhere—my ex suddenly wants me back. The same man who was distant, who made me feel invisible at times, is now saying he realizes what he lost,” she said.

“That he’s changed. That he wants to fix things and be a better partner and father. He’s being more vulnerable than he ever was when we were together, and it’s messing with my head.”

“Part of me wonders if he’s actually changed. If maybe, somehow, we could work things out for our daughter’s sake. But another part of me remembers how I felt in that marriage. How I promised myself I wouldn’t go back to feeling that way.”

She’s not sure if she should choose this new guy or her ex. She’s also questioning if people are truly capable of change, or if this is simply her ex’s regret speaking.

Do you think her ex deserves another chance?

