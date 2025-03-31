She Unknowingly Slept With An Engaged Man While On A Cruise

There’s nothing that screams a fresh start more than having a little harmless fun on a cruise ship. That is, until your one-night fling turns out to be another person’s fiancé.

Last year, TikToker Britt (@bbivss) went on a cruise and slept with a man who was engaged to someone else. At the time, she was not aware that he was not single.

While she was taking a nap on the cruise, her friend met two guys on the elevator. When she woke up, her friend told her to come hang out with them. She met up with them at the casino, and they ended up going to the club later that night.

Britt had just gotten out of an abusive relationship and was looking for a rebound. Hooking up with a random guy on a cruise ship seemed like the perfect way to embrace the no-strings-attached vacation vibe because she would most likely never see him again.

Afterward, she was scrolling on TikTok and noticed that the same girl kept popping up on her page. She didn’t think anything of it until she saw a video of the girl with the guy she had slept with on the cruise. Britt asked her friend if it looked like the same guy, and she confirmed it was.

Then, she compared the videos she had taken on the cruise to the latest video, and it was definitely a match.

As she investigated further, she realized that the couple had been together during the time she hooked up with the guy. They had even welcomed a set of twins into the world a few months before the cruise.

So, the moral of the story is always to do a background check on strangers you meet before hooking up with them.

It is absolutely essential in order to avoid accidental homewrecking.

At the end of the day, Britt had only intended to take part in a harmless fling. But due to her carelessness, she woke up one morning to find herself in the middle of relationship drama. It was a plot twist she did not see coming.

