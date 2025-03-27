She Went On A Bad Date Where The Guy Got Upset That She Didn’t Order Alcohol

Kim Diaz/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A comedy show host named Val Parker (@askafuckboy) went on a date so terrible that two random women came up to her afterward to sympathize with her.

So, she matched with a guy on a dating app, and he suggested that they meet up at a dive bar for their first date. She showed up five minutes early and saw that he was already seated at a table. He had even ordered a drink.

Val had been on dates where this had happened before, and it was usually due to the guy not wanting to pay for the girl.

When Val put her stuff down, he asked if she wanted to get a drink and pointed to the bar so she could order something for herself.

At the bar, she ordered a seltzer. Back at the table, her date asked her what she ordered. When she told him she had gotten a seltzer, he shot her an incredulous look and expressed his shock that she wasn’t drinking something stronger.

He could not seem to get over it because they talked about it for about three minutes, and he even said that no one had ever done this to him on a first date before.

Clearly, he was thrown off by the seltzer, but he did end up apologizing for his reaction. As they got to chatting, he revealed that he worked at Tinder, which was the same app they had used to meet each other. She started asking him questions about his job.

He told her that he worked from home because he had a “phlegm problem.” She then realized that he had been coughing and clearing his throat of phlegm every 10 minutes.

Apparently, it had been disruptive to his coworkers, so he was able to get a doctor’s note that allowed him to work remotely.

They sat and talked for about an hour and a half. He was slurring his words by the time he was onto his second beer, which led her to believe that he had had more than just two drinks.

She suggested that they head out since it was getting late. She called a ride, and when he saw the car coming, he immediately got up and left.

That was when two women approached Val and asked her if that was the worst date she had ever been on. Sadly, it wasn’t, but it was definitely up there!

