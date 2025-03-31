She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Screamed In Her Face When She Corrected Him On A Fact He Got Wrong

Some guys bring flowers on a first date—others bring their self-doubt and insecurities. One time, TikToker Sarah (@sarahbethuk) was on a date with a guy who had an extremely fragile ego.

They had been talking about college sports and were having a good time until Sarah corrected him on a fact that he had gotten wrong.

He was so enraged that he screamed in her face for her to shut up. She immediately walked out and never spoke to him again, so that was the last word he ever uttered to her.

But now, he has come crawling back to her. He texted her, saying that he wanted to go on another date and “clear the air.”

She declined his invitation and asked him to delete her phone number so he couldn’t contact her again. Of course, he was not happy about her response.

Sarah then took screenshots of the text exchange and posted them on social media for her friends to see so they could finally understand why she preferred to stay single.

One of her guy friends responded to the post by laughing and saying that all men should come with a sticker that reads “Handle with care.” It sounds like Sarah needs some new friends!

Some TikTok users in the comments section described the times they came face to face with a man’s fragile ego and how they dealt with it.

“I gave my number to some dad at the pool so our kids could talk to each other. I had to block him before bedtime because he went nuts on me for not responding quickly enough,” commented one user.

“One time, a guy was regurgitating the plot of Aladdin to me, and I wondered (out loud) if the magic carpet was the embodiment of another character, and he screamed at me and then texted me twice after,” stated another.

“I got kicked out of a class in high school for correcting the male teacher when he was trying to explain pig Latin to the class but was way, way wrong about it,” added a third.

