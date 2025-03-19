She’s Furious With Her Best Friend For Getting Engaged At Her Birthday Dinner After She Didn’t Give Her Permission To Steal The Spotlight

This young woman isn’t someone who usually makes her birthday a big deal, but she recently turned 25 and decided to have a nice party for herself.

She rented out a venue, had her party professionally catered, and asked 50 family members and friends to celebrate with her. The evening was supposed to be exciting and fun – full of dancing and good food.

One week prior to her party, her 24-year-old best friend, Lily, asked if she could propose to her boyfriend during her special party.

“I was a little thrown off because I assumed she’d want something more personal, but she said she wanted to do it in front of all their mutual friends and thought it would be “perfect timing,” she explained.

“I was hesitant but politely told her that I’d rather she didn’t. It wasn’t because I don’t support them—I do! I just didn’t want my birthday to turn into an engagement party. I wanted one night to celebrate me, not someone else’s relationship milestone.”

Lily looked let down but admitted she got the message. She figured that Lily would be respectful of her wishes and not do anything to steal the spotlight at her birthday bash.

The night of her party arrived, and halfway through the festivities, Lily began tapping on her glass to get everyone’s attention.

Lily stood up and launched into a tiny speech, and her stomach dropped. Lily turned to face her boyfriend, whipped out a ring, and proposed in front of all the guests.

“Everyone cheered, and suddenly, the whole party shifted focus. People were congratulating them, taking pictures, and I was just… standing there, watching my birthday get hijacked,” she added.

“I didn’t want to make a scene, so I smiled and congratulated them, but I was furious inside. After the party, I confronted Lily and asked why she went behind my back when I specifically told her no.”

“She got defensive and said she “couldn’t pass up the moment” and that I was being selfish for not just being happy for her. She even implied that I was overreacting because “it’s not like your birthday was ruined.”

She doesn’t agree with Lily, as she does feel like her party was destroyed by Lily’s selfishness. She invested a ton of money and time into her birthday party, and Lily went ahead and made the night about her.

She does have a few friends siding with her, but other people believe she should move on since “love should be celebrated whenever it happens.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to tell Lily she didn’t have permission to propose at her birthday party since people are divided.

