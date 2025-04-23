She Cried After Her Dad’s Family Said She Didn’t Act Mexican Enough In Front Of Them

This 14-year-old girl has a dad who is Mexican and a mom who is white, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She looks just like her mom, with blonde hair, pale skin, and gray eyes.

Everyone assumes she is not Mexican, given her features, until they see her alongside their dad. Not that long ago, her dad’s side put together an enormous family reunion.

This marked the first time she got to meet a lot of her extended family members, such as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

“At first, everyone was nice, but I could feel the stares and the whispers. People kept asking me where I was from, who I belonged to, and some even asked if I was adopted. I tried to stay polite, but it got super awkward,” she explained.

“Later in the evening, some of my cousins (all older, like 16-19) cornered me and said I was ‘trying too hard to be white,’ that I ‘talk like a white girl,’ and that I’m ’embarrassing.'”

“One even said it’s ‘weird’ how I ‘don’t even try to connect’ with my Mexican side. That hurt a lot, especially since they don’t know me. I do care about both sides of my heritage, and I do try to learn and understand my dad’s culture. Just because I look like my mom and don’t talk a certain way doesn’t mean I’m not proud of who I am.”

When she got back in the car, she started sobbing. Her dad then wanted to know why she was crying, and she told him the truth about what his family had said to her.

He listened as she filled him in, but then he grew so angry that he slammed his hand into the steering wheel of his car.

Her dad was so hurt that his loved ones had treated her that way. He said it wasn’t on her to perform for them and make them feel comfortable about her identity.

Her dad went on a whole tirade about how cruel his family had been to her before admitting he was embarrassed that they treated her so poorly.

She’s honestly never seen her dad that angry before. Her dad even called his sister and gave her a piece of his mind.

“Now I’m getting DMs from a couple of cousins saying I ‘snitched’ and ‘blew everything out of proportion,'” she continued.

“One said I ‘made my dad embarrass the whole family.’ So now I feel kind of guilty. Was I wrong for being upset? Should I have just kept my mouth shut?”

