She Walked Out Of Her Husband’s Birthday Dinner After He Embarrassed Her In Front Of Everyone

4F.MEDIA - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last weekend, this 28-year-old woman decided to treat her 31-year-old husband to a birthday dinner. She booked a table at an amazing steakhouse he adores, and she invited their loved ones to attend too.

She didn’t go crazy with the guest list, she kept it to 10 of their closest family members and friends. She paid for the whole evening herself.

While at the restaurant, she got up from her seat to make a little toast to her husband, addressing how proud she was that he had reached an important milestone in his career.

“I barely got two sentences in before he cuts me off and says, ‘You know what would really make this birthday better? If [my name] finally admitted she’s pregnant,'” she explained.

“I just stared at him. I’m not pregnant. I’m not even trying to be. He knows I’m sensitive about this because I had a miscarriage in March. Everyone at the table gasped, then stared at me for confirmation.”

“My mother-in-law immediately started squealing and tearing up. My boss (whom I invited because he helped get my husband promoted) actually stood up to congratulate us.”

She stared at him, horrified at what he had just said to her. She questioned him about what he was doing, and he laughed and played it off as simply a joke.

She got up, walked out of the restaurant, and managed to pay the bill while in the car. She then sent a text to all of the guests informing them that the evening was done.

She texted her husband that he could call an Uber to get himself home. Later on, her husband arrived at their house and was angry at her.

“When he did get back, he called me humorless, said I humiliated him on his birthday, and now even his family is saying I was ‘cold’ to him over a ‘harmless joke,'” she added.

“He says I embarrassed him by walking out and that I made everyone uncomfortable. I think he humiliated me first.”

Do you think she was wrong for leaving the restaurant?

