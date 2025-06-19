Her Fiancé Let His Daughter Kick Her Out Of Their House, So She’s Refusing To Come Home

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 50-year-old woman has a fiancé who is 52. They got engaged a year ago and have been together for four years in total.

When they got engaged, she moved into her fiancé’s home, and a couple of months back, his 24-year-old daughter moved in with them following a bad breakup.

While his daughter never turned into her biggest fan, she still treated her with kindness and respect and didn’t let it bother her.

“Lately, she’s been openly rude, making snide comments, pushing boundaries, and moving my things around. I kept it to myself until she told me, flat out, that I ‘don’t belong in this house,'” she explained.

“We had a tense exchange, nothing wild, just me calmly asking her not to talk to me like that, and she told me I should leave.”

“The part that hurt? My fiancé stood there and said nothing. Later, he told me, ‘Maybe it’s best if you stay with a friend for a bit until things calm down.'”

Ouch. Her fiancé definitely picked his daughter over her in that moment, so she did exactly as he said and she packed her bags.

She’s been out of the house for close to three weeks now, and yet, her fiancé’s daughter still has not apologized to her at all.

Her fiancé continues to ask her when she’s going to come home, and he’s accusing her of being overdramatic. However, this is a huge deal to her.

shurkin_son – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“He let his daughter kick me out of a home we were building together. He says I’m being cold. I feel like he made his choice,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think she should move back in?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski