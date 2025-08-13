A Ship Went Down Off The Coast Of Tasmania And Was Lost For 50 Years

A coastal freighter called the M.V. Blythe Star sank off the coast of Tasmania in 1973 and was lost for 50 years. But in April 2023, researchers in Australia located the ship’s remains while examining an underwater landslide off the west coast of Tasmania, according to the federal Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO).

The research team used sonar to map the shipwreck. Then, they sent two underwater cameras to inspect the vessel, which was buried almost 500 feet deep.

The 144-foot M.V. Blythe Star was sailing off the coast of Tasmania on October 12, 1973, when it began taking on water.

The 10 crew members onboard quickly abandoned the ship, which was headed from Hobart to King Island with a cargo of fertilizer and beer kegs.

They boarded an inflatable raft to escape the sinking ship. At the time, their disappearance resulted in the largest maritime search ever conducted in Australia. Rescuers gave up their search efforts seven days later. However, the men were still alive.

They spent more than a week in the stormy sea, surviving on nothing but glucose powder, some canned water, and biscuits.

One of the crew members, John Sloan, the second engineer, died before they made it to land. He hadn’t had the time to grab his thyroid medication from the ship.

Eventually, the remaining nine crew members reached Tasmania’s Forestier Peninsula. Two more men, John Eagles and Kenneth Jones, died soon after the lifeboat got to shore.

In their weak and hungry state, three of the men were able to climb the cliffs surrounding the bay and wander through the wilderness to find help.

They ran into a forestry worker who took them to the nearest town on October 26, about two weeks after their ship had sunk. A helicopter was sent to retrieve the men who were still on the beach.

As for the ship, it remained elusive for nearly five decades. When researchers finally found the Blythe Star, they saw that seaweed, algae, crayfish, and seals were living among the wreckage. Additionally, they could make out the word “Star” on the vessel’s bow.

It is unclear what caused the Blythe Star to sink. After the tragedy, Australia improved its maritime safety laws. Now, all vessels are required to use the Australian Ship Reporting System to report their routes and locations, while lifeboats must contain radio beacons.

Only one of the shipwreck’s survivors is alive today. Mick Doleman was 68 years old at the time that the wreckage was discovered, and he was just 18 years old when the ship went down. He was the youngest member of the crew.

Following the wreck, he served as a branch official for the Seamen’s Union of Australia. Then, he became the deputy national secretary for the Maritime Union of Australia.

