A Stranger Followed Her And Her Friends Through The Desert, Until Some College Guys Stepped In To Help

verinize - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Riley Despot (@rileysomsendespot) was in her second year of college, she was on the volleyball team at Snow College in Utah.

Riley and three of her teammates decided to go on a road trip to California for spring break. They would stay with one of her teammates’ aunts when they got there.

Before they hit the road, they went to the store and bought some markers suitable for writing on window glass. They wrote all over the car, including their college volleyball team name and the current year.

Then, they packed up their stuff and headed out. They were an hour or two away from Las Vegas when they saw a vehicle full of college guys.

One of Riley’s friends rolled down the window while they were on the highway and got a guy’s phone number.

They ended up texting back and forth a few times. It turned out that the group of guys was also on their way to California. After that, the girls figured it was the last they would ever see those guys.

They drove through Las Vegas and entered the state of California. They were driving in an area of barren desert land. There wasn’t even a gas station in sight.

Suddenly, they noticed a man in a black car following them. After 45 minutes, the girls started to panic because they needed to stop for gas soon, but the man was still following them. As they neared a small town with a gas station, Riley called the cops.

However, the police said it would take time to send someone out to their area. The girls didn’t have time, so Riley told her friend to call the college guys since they were on the way to the same place.

Her friend had to explain the whole situation through text message because they didn’t pick up the phone when she called.

The college guys decided to help them and pulled up right next to them. They waved at each other and convinced the man in the black car that they were traveling together.

The guys were leading the way, while the man followed behind them, and the girls brought up the rear. The man kept staring at the girls in the mirror.

They were approaching an exit on the freeway, so they put on their blinkers and pretended like they were about to take the exit.

But at the last second, the guys swerved back on the freeway, forcing the man to take the exit. They all went to the next exit and stopped for gas. The girls got out of their vehicle and started talking to the guys.

At first, the guys thought they planned on trying to rob them, but figured they would be okay since they outnumbered the girls. But once they saw the strange man on the road, they knew the girls weren’t lying.

To this day, Riley is thankful that the guys helped them because that man’s intentions had clearly not been good. They were so close to ending up on a true crime documentary.