Her College Roommate Stole Her Clothes And Tried To Spin The Stealing Into A Sob Story

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

During her first year of college, TikToker @user185939762 had a suitemate who stole her clothes. She was in a musical ensemble that traveled every weekend.

On one particular weekend, she went to Texas. She returned to her room at 3 a.m. and had an exam at 8 a.m., so she went to sleep right away.

The next morning, she looked for a specific sweatshirt to wear but couldn’t find it. She assumed that she must’ve taken it home to wash and forgot to bring it back.

Then, she searched for the sweatpants she wore the other day and couldn’t find those either.

She was really confused and texted her best friend to ask if she had borrowed her clothes because they often did that. Her best friend said that she hadn’t worn any of her clothes lately.

Her exam was soon, so she didn’t have time to deal with this. After her exam, she went to lunch and puzzled over the whole missing clothes situation.

One of her other friends suggested that someone may have taken her clothes. They told her to check her suitemate’s room.

So, she went back to her dorm building and knocked on her suitemate’s door. No one answered, but something compelled her to open the door.

Right away, she saw her sweatshirt lying on the ground in front of her. Of course, she pushed the door open further and walked into the room.

She opened the closet and found a bunch of her clothes hanging up. She locked the door and went through the drawers and the laundry hamper.

She took back every article of clothing that belonged to her and put them back in her own room. Then, she took a shower to decompress from her latest discovery.

After she got out of the shower, she heard a knock on the door. Her suitemate walked in and asked if she had gone through her clothes. She told her suitemate that she had because she noticed a bunch of her clothes were missing, and she found them in her room.

Overall, her suitemate stole a total of 13 clothing items from her. She reported the incident to the resident assistant. Later, they all had to attend a meeting about the situation.

Her suitemate gave a whole sob story and mentioned how she had been accused of something like this before, which confirmed her guilt.

The resident assistant couldn’t really do anything about it, except for emphasizing the need to set boundaries and not to go into each other’s rooms.

When she talked to her parents, they advised her to label her clothes. So, she started going through her clothes again and realized that more was missing. In total, her suitemate stole 26 clothing items.