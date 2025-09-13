Her Neighbor Keeps Dropping Her Elderly Mom On Her Porch, Expecting Her To Watch This Woman

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“Normal” neighborly requests typically include things like asking to borrow a cup of sugar or watch someone’s home while they’re out of town.

That’s why this woman was so caught off guard when her own neighbor began leaving their elderly mom on her porch and expecting her to keep an eye on the lady simply because she works from home.

Apparently, this bizarre situation started when her neighbor decided to drop their mom off on her property while running some errands. And in the beginning, she was trying to be kind, so she just accepted it the first few times.

However, she thinks her kindness was taken advantage of by her neighbor, and now, they’re abusing it–because they have just continued leaving the older woman on her porch.

In fact, she’ll be in the middle of working and suddenly realize that the lady has been sitting out there for hours.

“It makes me feel trapped because I never agreed to watch her, but at the same time, I pity the elderly,” she admitted.

“It stressed me out knowing I was being put in that position without any choice.”

So, while she wants to be a nice neighbor, she believes it’s getting to be too much. She has her own life and problems to concern herself with, and she doesn’t want to be worrying about whether her neighbor’s mother is okay outside.

“I am softhearted, and if something happens to the elderly, the guilt would eat me up,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“And if she fell or got sick, I know it would somehow fall back on me, and that thought really bothered me.”

This led her to try talking to her neighbor and telling them to stop. Yet, her neighbor insisted that she doesn’t actually have to watch their mother on the porch since the lady just does “nothing” while sitting out there.

Still, she wouldn’t be able to deal with the guilt if something were to go wrong, and now, she’s not sure if asking her neighbor to cut it out was really so unreasonable or not.

“I don’t get why people are like this. I wouldn’t even leave my dog outside. How can they take leaving their own relative outside?” she wondered.

Would you want to be responsible for your neighbor’s mom? Is it concerning that her neighbor’s fine with leaving their mom alone for hours like that? What should she do?