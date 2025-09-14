His Wife Kissed A Girl At A Bachelorette Party, And While He Thinks She Cheated, She Feels He’s Being Dramatic

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

At some point in a serious relationship, you do have a conversation about dealbreakers or what you consider to be cheating. Those are pretty normal discussion topics, and it’s good to be on the same page as your partner regarding their tolerance level of what could pop up in the future.

Speaking of cheating, do you consider a kiss to cross that line, or do you think that’s more harmless than anything else?

There are many people who fear that their spouse will cheat on them after attending a bachelor or bachelorette party, but this man didn’t think that was something he had to worry about.

He’s 35 and has spent the last eight years married to his wife. He says that their marriage is pretty excellent, and he trusts his wife a lot. The feeling is mutual, and he’s proud that anytime they have a problem, they manage to work through it.

Two evenings ago, his wife’s best friend had a bachelorette party, and she went.

“It was the usual thing, lots of drinking, dancing, being silly with her friends. She came home late, nothing unusual. The next morning, while telling me about the night, she casually mentioned that one of her female friends made out with her,” he explained.

“She laughed while saying it, like it was just another funny story from the night. I didn’t laugh. I felt sick. To me, a kiss is still cheating. It doesn’t matter that it was with another woman or that they were drunk.”

“She crossed a boundary. When I told her I was upset, she brushed it off and told me I was overreacting. She said she is straight, they were both drunk, and ‘these things happen at bachelorettes.’ Then she told me to get over it.”

How dismissive his wife was of his feelings hurt more than the kiss itself. He was upset that his wife had no interest in listening to how sad he was.

She had the opportunity to sympathize with him, and instead, she tried to make him seem like he was insane for being so upset at all.

Since his wife’s confession, this kiss is consuming him. He does not suspect that his wife has feelings for the girl he kissed, and he wants to believe his wife wasn’t attempting to stab him in the back, but still, the kiss has impacted him.

That’s a clearly defined act of cheating in his book, and he can’t believe his wife can’t come to see things from his perspective.

“I don’t know how to move forward if she won’t even acknowledge that this bothered me. Maybe I am old-fashioned, but I still believe a kiss is a kiss, and it crossed a line,” he continued.

I feel it’s not normal for his wife to dismiss how hurt he is. Your partner should be worried when you’re harmed by a decision that they made.

I would love to know what his wife would do if the tables were turned and he was the one who kissed someone else. Would she brush his feelings off then? I think his wife is a cheater; she just downplayed her bad behavior, anticipating that it would make him give her a hall pass.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.