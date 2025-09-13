Scientists Brought Back To Life A Strange Blue Ink That Was Used In Medieval Times

A small plant with silvery leaves thrives in fields and on roadsides across the Mediterranean region. Today, it’s considered as nothing more than a pesky weed, but back in the Middle Ages, this plant, Chrozophora tinctoria, was held in high regard.

The word tinctoria means “to dye.” Other names for the plant include dyer’s croton and dyer’s litmus plant. So, you can probably take a good guess as to what the plant was used for.

In medieval times, artists used the tiny, three-lobed fruit from the plant to create a blue tint for coloring their manuscripts. The dye was called folium or turnsole.

By the 17th century, such dyes were no longer popular. People began to opt for more vivid mineral-based colors. Eventually, the craft of extracting pigment from the fruit was forgotten.

Several years ago, Portuguese scientists rediscovered the recipe for folium while they were studying ancient texts. Not only did they recreate the recipe, but they also uncovered the chemical structure of the pigment.

It is unique from any other naturally occurring blue pigment. The chemical compound they found was named chrozophoridin.

The discovery of the recipe for folium was made in a medieval Portuguese treatise, dating back to the 15th century CE, called The book on how to make all the colour paints for illuminating books. It describes the materials and steps for producing paints.

The language used in the book is Portuguese, and it was written phonetically using the Hebrew alphabet. The recipe aided in the creation of Hebrew sacred texts.

The research team used the book to recreate the dyes. The manuscripts, which have survived throughout centuries, were growing more and more fragile, so it is important to record the information in them elsewhere, preventing the recipes from becoming lost forever.

By recreating the dyes, the researchers can also figure out ways to better preserve the colors for future generations. In 2018, the team followed the instructions for folium in the book and successfully recreated the dye.

“It describes when to collect the fruits—in July,” said Paula Nabais, a chemist at NOVA University Lisbon. “You need to squeeze the fruits, being careful not to break the seeds, and then to put them on linen.”

Next, the team examined the chemical structure of the compound. They soaked the fruit in a solution of methanol and water, being careful not to break the seed and pollute the pigment.

For two hours, they stirred the solution. Then, they used a vacuum to evaporate the methanol, leaving behind a blue extract. The team further purified and concentrated the blue pigment.

Afterward, they analyzed the pigment and found that it was different from other blue pigments extracted from plants. However, it did have a similar structure to dog’s mercury, a medicinal herb.

The findings were published in Science Advances.