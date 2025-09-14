She Had To Get A Restraining Order Against A Mom At Her Private School When She Was 11

be free - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When she was 11 years old, TikToker Alexandra (@takidaddi) had to get a restraining order against a mom at her school. Growing up, she went to private school. After her siblings transitioned into public school, she told her parents that she wanted to do the same.

On her first week at public school, her friend showed her around. While they were in the gym, another student’s mother came up to them and pointed at Alexandra.

She accused Alexandra of spreading rumors about her daughter and shoved her against the wall. Of course, Alexandra had no idea what she was talking about because she had only been there for a week.

At the end of the day, her mom picked her and her friend up. Her friend asked if she was going to tell her mom what happened.

So, Alexandra explained that a mom yelled at her during the middle of lunch and pushed her against the wall. Alexandra’s mom immediately turned the car back around to the school and marched into the principal’s office.

Afterward, the school slapped a restraining order on the mom because her behavior was extremely inappropriate and somewhat against the law.

For years, that mom could not go within 100 feet of Alexandra.

She also wasn’t able to attend the 8th-grade graduation because of the restraining order.

In the comments section, several TikTok users described their own encounters with unhinged grown-ups as kids. Sometimes, the real schoolyard bullies aren’t kids at all—they’re the parents.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I had a grown adult—a former friend’s mom—pick on me and say false things about me when I was 14. Later found out I wasn’t the only one she did it to. She’s truly one of the worst people I’ve known. People like this are insane,” commented one user.

“I had someone’s mom literally chase me through camp for the same reason when I was like nine. She ended up getting her kid banned from the camp forever,” wrote another.

“In 5th grade, I had a girl’s mom lecture me and threaten me to be friends with her mean daughter, who bullied me. Only this lady was also our 5th-grade science teacher. I was too scared to say anything to my mom until years later,” shared a third.