She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Disappointed She Didn’t Wear A Sundress Like In Her Dating Profile Pictures

AS Photo Family - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

TikToker Rashaunda (@_rashaundamciver) went on a first date with a guy she matched with on a dating app, and he gave her every reason to block and delete him.

The first red flag was when he asked where she wanted to go for their date. She feels that if a guy is inviting her out on a date, he should already have a place in mind.

But since he asked, she told him that she didn’t like dinner dates. She enjoyed activities, whether it was bowling, mini golf, or going on a walk.

He suggested that they smoke, walk around the city, and just get to know each other. She agreed, and they decided to meet up in a random parking lot during the day. The vibes were off right away.

As soon as she stepped out of her car, he looked her up and down. He thought she would be wearing a sundress like in the pictures on her dating profile.

She explained that she hadn’t meant to choose photos in which she wore only sundresses and that they weren’t the only clothing items she wore.

Plus, the weather wasn’t appropriate for a sundress that day. It looked like it was about to rain any minute. He led the way to his car and opened the door for her, so they could start smoking. Then, he told her that she had a really big butt and wasn’t sure if he would be able to handle it.

She giggled awkwardly at the comment and didn’t say another word while they were in his car. After that moment, she decided that she would never see him again.

She brought her own stuff to smoke with just to be safe. He thought that was weird and assumed she would know that he brought the supply as a guy.

She started taking very small puffs because she wanted to stay alert and be aware of her surroundings since this guy had already proven to be kind of sketchy. After a little while, she could tell that he was pretty high because his eyes were glazed over.

She suggested that they go on their walk, but he no longer felt like it. He wanted to sit in the car and chat. She stated again that she would rather go on a walk and get some fresh air.

He kept pushing the matter, saying that they could play some music. She told him that she did not want to continue the date if he did not want to go on a walk.

He sat back and pouted. He claimed that he was a good guy, and if she actually liked him, then she would stay and sit in the car with him.

The cherry on top was when he blurted out that she wasn’t very cute anyway. He even accused her of thinking that he was a creepy stalker who wanted to hold her hostage in the car.

She pretended to grab her phone charging cord from her car, but she got in and sped away. She blocked him on everything and never saw him again.

@_rashaundamciver THE DATE WAS GARDENING AND THEN GOING TO DOWNTOWN TO WALK AROUND THE CITY WHERE THERE WAS FOOD, SHOPS, AND A LOT OF OTHER PEOPLE HANGING OUT AND DATING. THIS IS A COMPLETELY NORMAL DATE. My experience on a recent bumble date. I’m getting so tired of people making dating so much harder than it needs to be. #bumble #bumbledate #bumbledating #datenight #datestorytime #storytime ? original sound – _RashaundaMcIver