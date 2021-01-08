Husky Still In Need Of His Perfect Family After Being Adopted And Returned To The Shelter 7 Times

A 3-year-old Husky named Houdini is looking for his perfect family. Could it be you? This head-turning guy has a stunning black and white coat and striking blue eyes.

Houdini was sadly adopted out and quickly brought back to the shelter at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services 7 different times.

This poor guy really needs a loving forever home.

In a press release written by Yvette Urrea Moe from the County of San Diego Communications Office, she explained that he is something of a little escape artist, thus his name.

Houdini is adventurous and very full of energy, so he would be a wonderful match for someone who is an avid runner. He would also make a great addition to a family with a big, fenced-in backyard for him to play in.

YouTube; pictured above is Houdini

