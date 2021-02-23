Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill For Disrespectfully Rapping About Kobe Bryant’s Death

In Calabasas, California, on January 26th last year, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash along with six other passengers and the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board recently ruled that the helicopter’s pilot exercised poor decision-making, which led to the fatal incident.

In a press release dated February 9th, the National Transportation Safety Board explained that they, “determined during a public meeting Tuesday, a pilot’s decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot’s spatial disorientation and loss of control, led to the fatal, Jan. 26, 2020, crash of a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, California.”

Robert Sumwalt, the Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said, “Unfortunately, we continue to see these same issues influence poor decision making among otherwise experienced pilots in aviation crashes.”

“Had this pilot not succumbed to the pressures he placed on himself to continue the flight into adverse weather, it is likely this accident would not have happened.”

“A robust safety management system can help operators like Island Express provide the support their pilots need to help them resist such very real pressures.”

In addition to this sad information, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant now has to deal with Meek Mill disrespectfully rapping about Kobe’s death.

TikTok; Vanessa Bryant is pictured above

