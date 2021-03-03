Starved And Abandoned Dog Reunites With The Family Who Saved His Life After Getting To His Goal Weight

At the Kentucky Humane Society located in Louisville, Kentucky, one dog named Ethan is thriving after having a very tragic start to the new year.

Ethan was sadly found starved and abandoned right outside of the Kentucky Humane Society on January 29th.

A family came across his lifeless-looking body lying in the parking lot, and they sprang into action to help save his life.

Here’s the story of how Ethan was saved, plus how he is doing now!

Facebook; pictured above is Ethan

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.