Teen Dies After Being Found Beaten And Unconscious In A Parking Lot

18-year-old Danielle Hopton lived about an hour outside of Denver, Colorado, in a city called Fort Collins.

She had moved to Colorado in 2013, but she was initially from Southern California, and she spent her childhood in Temecula and San Clemente.

Danielle was gentle, kind, and on the quiet side. She liked to listen to what others had to say.

She was quite athletic and enjoyed horseback riding, hiking, golfing, playing tennis, and skiing, whether it be in water or snow.

Danielle also liked to write and travel, especially if the location involved a beautiful beach. Danielle was a dedicated volunteer at the Larimer Humane Society.

She also raised several puppies along with her dad so they could be trained to be guide dogs. She dreamed of following in her mom’s footsteps and being a teacher for elementary-aged children.

Obituary photo; Danielle is pictured above