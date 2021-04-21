A Real Live Witch Hunt: Naples Police Trying To Find A Witch Who Defrauded People Out Of $100,000

It’s not every day you hear about a real live witch hunt, but that’s what’s going on right now down in Naples, Florida.

It might be a far cry from Salem (or Halloween), but this is not a drill. There’s a witch running around in the Sunshine State right now, and authorities are trying to find her before she dupes anyone else.

The Naples Police Department announced that they are currently on the hunt for this witch after she allegedly defrauded people out of $100,000.

They don’t have photos of her, but they have released several sketches of what she looks like and they’re hoping someone recognizes her.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo from the Naples Police Department of the flyers she posted advertising her witchcraft services