After Bravely Leaving Her Abusive Husband, She Was Found Shot To Death In A Parking Lot

31-year-old Megan Montgomery lived in Hoover, Alabama. Megan was passionate about animals, held a master’s degree, and was a gifted writer.

She had 2 cats that she adopted, Graylee and Maya, and she happily spent her free time volunteering with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in hopes of being able to help more animals find loving homes.

Megan’s loved ones say she was a “light on earth” who had a “gentle and kind spirit.” And she was murdered a few months after she courageously left her abusive husband.

Facebook; pictured above is Megan