College Girl Has Acid Thrown On Her Right In Front Of Her Own Home In Horrific Attack

21-year-old Nafiah Fatima lives with her family in Elmont, New York, and she currently attends Hofstra University.

On March 17th at around 8:15 p.m., Nafiah and her mom arrived at their house located on Arlington Avenue and parked their car alongside the curb.

Everything started out as a normal, quiet evening in their neighborhood, but then things took a strange turn.

As Nafiah’s mom goes inside the house, Nafiah made one last trip out to the car to get something. A neighbor’s security camera captures the next chilling moments on tape.

Nafiah begins walking to the front door when a man comes sprinting up behind her from out of nowhere.

GoFundMe; Nafiah is pictured above