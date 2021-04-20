Elon Musk Is Going To Help NASA Put More People On The Moon For $2.9 Billion Dollars

Elon Musk and his company SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California, are going to help NASA put more people on the moon.

NASA just announced that Elon and SpaceX won a contract worth $2.9 billion dollars to help them achieve this goal, and the program is being called Artemis.

The last time humans were on the moon was back in December of 1972, so this is all pretty exciting news.

Here’s what else you need to know about this partnership between NASA and SpaceX.

Twitter; pictured above is Elon with his son

