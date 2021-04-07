In Light Of What’s Happening On Public Transportation In NYC, This Young Woman Raised Over $100K To Pay For Cabs For Asian Americans

Maddy Park is a young woman living in New York City who is trying to make things safer for Asian Americans in light of what’s been happening recently on public transportation.

Maddy used $2,000 of her own money to personally pay for elderly and female Asian Americans to take cabs or rideshares instead of having to use the subway.

“…If you are an Asian WOMAN /ELDERLY PERSON, and you feel unsafe taking the train in NYC, I’m paying for your cab ride,” Maddy explained in an Instagram post.

“That’s it. I took the train to work last week and EVERY MINUTE OF THE RIDE I was stressed,” she continued.

Instagram; pictured above is Maddy

