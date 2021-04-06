Celebrity,

Read The Apology Justin Timberlake Issued To Janet Jackson 17 Years After The Infamous Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction

17 years ago, at the 2004 Super Bowl held in Houston, Texas, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake made headlines after a wardrobe malfunction took place at the halftime show.

During the performance, Justin ripped off a piece of Janet’s outfit, exposing her on live TV for 150 million people to see.

The incident, which became infamous known as the “wardrobe malfunction” made headlines and caused a wave of problems, especially for Janet.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 1989: Musician Janet Jackson poses for a portrait session in Los Angeles, California on December 01, 1989. (Photo by Michael Grecco)

