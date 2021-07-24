Bride Loses The Diamond From Her Engagement Ring In The Middle Of The Airport But Thanks To An Alert TSA Agent She Gets Reunited With It

Queens, New York. Diamonds are beautiful and women love them. Imagine losing one at one of the most crowded public places.

That is exactly what happened to Amir Khan Durrani and his wife Madison who were scheduled to fly out of John F. Kennedy International Airport on their pandemic-delayed honeymoon to Guam.

But their journey got off to a difficult start.

After going through Terminal 7 Transportation Security Administration, the Durranis opted to have a cup of coffee before catching their flight.

When they arrived at the coffee shop, however, the new bride screamed because the newly purchased diamond from her engagement ring was missing.

In an email to TSA, Amir Khan Durrani stated, “My wife was crying hysterically since we didn’t know what happened or how to address the problem.”

He rushed back to the checkpoint and informed the TSA personnel of the situation.

“Everyone was really kind and went out of their way to help me find the misplaced diamond,” he stated.

“Everyone present helped seek for the diamond, but we couldn’t find it,” he claimed. “I told them that I knew this was not their job.”

With no choice, they boarded the flight.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.