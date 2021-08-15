Doorbell Cam Captures Toddler Hugging Pizza Delivery Man Who Unexpectedly Lost His Own Daughter

West Warwick, Rhode Island. Lindsey Sheely is a mom living in Rhode Island who ordered pizza for her family one Saturday night.

She never expected such a normal weekend activity to have such an impact.

A man named Ryan Catterson delivered the pizza to their door, and as he went to leave, Lindsey’s 2-year-old son Cohen went running after him.

Ryan stopped at the end of their porch as Cohen reached up to give him a big hug.

It turns out, Ryan unexpectedly lost his 16-year-old daughter, and Cohen’s hug meant the world to him.

Lindsey shared the touching video captured by her doorbell camera on Facebook, along with this:

“Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too!”

“We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!!”

