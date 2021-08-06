Young EMT Shot In A Shooting Spree Sadly Passes Away Close To 2 Weeks Later

Tucson, Arizona. 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger was waiting in the parking lot to assist a medical call on Sunday, July 18th, with no idea that he would be in the midst of a shooting spree just moments later.

It had only been four months since he became an EMT, and Jacob was inspired to pursue that as a career because it’s what his older brother Bryan does.

What occurred next could not have been predicted by Jacob, his partner, or the people around. A regular Sunday turned out to be deadly, as the shooting spree injured multiple people and killed one bystander.

An armed man named Leslie Scarlett started firing his weapon randomly at the ambulance that was stationed at Quincy Douglas Center near South Kino Parkway.

This horrific scene resulted in Jacob being hit multiple times on the arm, chest, neck, and head.

Jacob’s partner Cassandra Moreno rushed to help him and is responsible for administering the assistance that saved his life that day despite being shot twice herself.

For Cassandra’s bravery and fast thinking, his family and loved ones are eternally thankful, but sadly, Jacob passed away on July 29th close to 2 weeks after being shot.

“He is a beloved brother, grandson, cousin, and friend,” Jacob’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

