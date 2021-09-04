Mom Issues Heartbreaking Warning After Her Toddler Swallows A Button Battery And Dies

Greensboro, North Carolina. Johnathan Huff, affectionately nicknamed “Nugget” by his loved ones, lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, along with his family.

This sweet little toddler’s parents are no strangers to dealing with disasters and health problems. Johnathan’s dad AJ is a paramedic, and his mom Jackie is a physician assistant.

It all started one day after Johnathan got dropped off at his daycare. Johnathan started showing some worrying symptoms; he was getting nose bleeds and he had a temperature.

Facebook; Johnathan is pictured above

Johnathan’s daycare called his mom Jackie to say that he looked like he was suffering from a nose bleed.

He then threw up while Jackie was speaking to them over the phone, and it looked like he had some blood clots come up with everything.

At that point, nobody wasted any time calling 911 and Johnathan was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Facebook; Johnathan holds lollipops in the photo above

