152 Days Ago Someone Recorded Her Looking Disoriented And In Need Of Help Before She Disappeared Into A Creek And Her Family Is Hoping Someone Will Come Forward With Information

Prestonsburg, Kentucky. 36-year-old Kandi Gonzalez was clearly in need of help when someone recorded her wandering across the Potter family’s lawn in the area of Abbott Creek Road on June 1st.

She wasn’t far from her own home that afternoon, and according to one of Kandi’s family members, her boyfriend had just kicked her out.

Kandi was dressed in a romper and she did not have any of her personal belongings with her.

In the video footage that someone took on their phone, you can see that Kandi looked disoriented and confused as she walked back and forth.

She then ran towards a creek before disappearing from view. A few days later, Kandi’s family found her shoes in the creek, but she was nowhere to be found.

It’s now been 152 days since Kandi went missing, and nobody knows where she is.

Facebook; pictured above is Kandi Gonzalez

Stacy Potter owns the house Kandi was last seen at and was not home when she happened to be there. He said he and his family had never met Kandi before.

He did offer an account of what happened the day she disappeared, as his sister-in-law was at his house helping one of their disabled family members load the car. As his sister-in-law was standing there in the driveway, some teenaged boys drove up to the house.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.