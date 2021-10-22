You Need To See This Fire Department’s Viral Post Explaining Why Your Kids Should Never Go To Sleep With Their Bedroom Door Open

Cold Spring Harbor, New York. I know it can be difficult for some children to be ok with you closing their bedroom door after tucking them in at night.

They might be scared of the dark, or of not being heard if they call out to you. They might just feel insecure about having a shut door between you and them.

Although a child might feel safer with you leaving it wide open, or even just cracked a little bit…

…It turns out that something so seemingly small is putting them in serious danger.

A post from a New York fire department went viral for explaining why your child should never go to sleep with their bedroom door open at all.

You need to see why it’s so important to keep their door closed when you go to bed at night.

“As a parent, it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little,” the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department started out by saying.

“I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed.”

Facebook; pictured above is the bedroom door from the hallway that was scorched by the fire

