104-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral On TikTok After Telling Her Granddaughter About Her Life Working On A Cotton Farm At Only 12-Years-Old

After their mother died, Madie Scott raised her granddaughter, Shanika Bradshaw, and her two brothers.

After asking Grandma Madie questions about how she grew up, Shanika started posting their interviews on TikTok.

Born in 1917, Madie Scott recently celebrated her 104th birthday.

In 1929, 12-year-old Madie began working on a farm in Georgia, picking cotton for 14, sometimes 15, hours a day.

“I worked like a dog,” Madie explained. She was paid just 50 cents for an entire day’s work, usually from 3 AM to 5 PM.

Madie moved to Florida in 1933 at the age of 16 to work as a sharecropper to try and make more money.

She explained that the landlord who owned the cotton field also owned the commissary. So, they could charge whatever they wanted.

It didn’t matter how long or how much she worked; whatever money she got from working, the bosses took it all for the food she bought. It was like working for free.

TikTok; pictured above is Madie celebrating her 104th birthday recently

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.