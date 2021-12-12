A New Study By The University Of Michigan Found That Gratitude Can Improve Both Your Physical And Mental Health

It is no secret that life can be demanding and frustrating sometimes. These stressors often make it difficult to appreciate the “little things” in day-to-day life.

But, a new study conducted by the University of Michigan found that gratitude can actually improve both your physical and mental health.

The study included nearly five thousand participants and was conducted using the mobile app MyBPLab.

The app’s sensors could track the participants’ blood pressure and heart rate– no matter where they were located.

The participant pool encompassed people from around the globe, including the United States, India, Australia, and Hong Kong.

This data collection process made the study immediately groundbreaking since it could be conducted remotely.

Participants would have had to schedule regular lab visits to collect the same data in the past.

Instead, the app’s sensors were able to track any blood volume changes by sending light waves through each participant’s skin.

Then, the app’s algorithm calculated blood pressure levels. In order to ensure accuracy, each participant used a standard arm cuff– like you would see at the doctor’s office– to calibrate the app.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.