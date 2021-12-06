Her Beloved Family Restaurant Was Forced To Close During The Pandemic And Now She’s Fighting To Re-Open The Doors After A Series Of Setbacks

Chicago, Illinois. Lyndsey Kincaid has organized a GoFundMe for the 5 Loves Eatery– her beloved family-owned restaurant in Chicago that was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic.

“5 Loaves Eatery, a quaint community restaurant nestled in the heart and soul of the Chatham Community, has been a part of the tapestry of the South Side of Chicago for nearly eighteen years,” Lyndsey wrote.

The eatery was initially founded “on the idea of providing a safe and welcoming space for people to break bread while discussing and planning change within its community.”

The restaurant quickly became a staple in the community through its genuine mission and countless give-back efforts.

But, the eatery has weathered many challenges both pre-COVID and during the pandemic. Despite the obstacles, Lyndsey said that “5 Loaves’ love for its community fueled its perseverance.”

That was until the restaurant’s most recent challenge, though, when the City of Chicago shut it down due to outstanding debts.

The restaurant’s funds had been reallocated for other operational costs, including staffing the restaurant, inventory, and food costs, so the debts were not taken care of.

Lyndsey described how restaurants had to jump through hoops in order to stay afloat during the pandemic. Her family restaurant continued to readjust in hopes of keeping its doors open.

Facebook; pictured above is Lyndsey

