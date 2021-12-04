She First Started Slurring Her Speech Before She Was Diagnosed With A Very Rare Autoimmune Disease

Charlotte, North Carolina. At 22-years-old, Sophie was on track for a fulfilling young adulthood.

She has a degree in Health Sciences and Public Health and obtained a job in healthcare recruitment.

But the life she was building with her boyfriend Nick and their shared labradoodle, Winnie, in Charlotte was suddenly put on hold when Sophie became ill.

According to her family, she first presented with “slurred speech, unrelenting headaches, decreased consciousness, and loss of vision and memory.”

In the hospital’s neurological unit, Sophie underwent a whole battery of tests, including “spinal taps, MRI’s, cat scans, electroencephalograms, and endless blood work.”

Test results indicated the possibility of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but it soon became apparent that her symptoms were worsening.

Doctors then believed that she had Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) autoimmune disease.

MOG is a rare diagnosis in which the patient presents with lesions on the brain and spinal cord created during autoimmune attacks on the central nervous system.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Sophie

