This 28-Year-Old Woman Was Diagnosed With The Extremely Rare Suicide Disease

Laura, who is only twenty-eight years old, dreamt of being a wife and a mom one day. Then, she woke up on January 12th, 2021, and her life changed forever.

She was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia, also known as “suicide disease.”

“It all started with a tingling pain in my lip, to endless doctors trips, emergency visits, MRI scans, and more and more tests. Oh, and the pain! The most agonizing pain I had ever experienced,” Laura wrote on her GoFundMe campaign organized by Troy Cruz.

Trigeminal Neuralgia is common in people over fifty. But, to have it at the young age of twenty-eight is extremely rare. Laura’s life has since become defined by the incurable disease.

“I can’t brush my hair or teeth, eat, sleep, stand in the wind, or touch my face without feeling the intense pain of being electrocuted across my face,” Laura wrote.

“The severe burning lingers after the attacks and is enough to take your breath away. The flare-ups leave you scared to be in your own mind– the pain simply driving you to insanity and wishing for an eject button.”

While the disease is incurable, Laura did begin taking medications to lessen her symptoms.

But, it had an adverse effect. She suffered from even more side effects– including memory loss, double vision, shaky hands, and organ trouble.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Laura

