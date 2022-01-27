Her Mom Is Trying To Pressure Her Into Getting Weight Loss Surgeries By Paying For Them

This woman is 29, and her mother wants to pay for her to have an elective weight reduction surgery. The problem?

The daughter knows that the surgery would be detrimental to her sense of self and feelings about her body.

She is emotionally close to her mother, who she believes to be kind and considerate. However, it’s become clear that both her parents are “embarrassed” about her appearance, namely, because she is overweight.

But her weight is not an immediate threat to her health, and she isn’t ready to make profound lifestyle changes to lose the weight on her own or meet strict expectations after the surgery.

But it seems like no matter what, her mom can’t drop the topic of her daughter’s body. “The fact that I am obese seems to always somehow be [in] the back of her mind whenever we talk,” she shared.

“We never seem to have a single conversation without her bringing up a new diet, product, or exercise that will fix my weight problem overnight.”

Her mother’s obsession with appearance and diet culture is clearly harming her daughter, who believes she is motivated to fund the surgery “for all the wrong reasons.”

She understands that her mother is less concerned with her health and more preoccupied with how society perceives her daughter’s obesity.

Besides the fact that the surgery is invasive and potentially life-threatening, the woman is also uncomfortable with the obligations that will arise post-op, including recovery and follow-up appointments.

